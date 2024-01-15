Home > Entertainment Jodie Foster's Net Worth Is Well Deserved After a Long Career in Hollywood Actor Jodie Foster has had a very long and impressive career in Hollywood. How much money has she made over her decades as an actor? Details ahead. By Melissa Willets Jan. 15 2024, Published 11:05 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Incredibly, Jodie Foster has been a working actor since 1969, when she was only 7 years old. The star was nominated for an Oscar in 1976 for her supporting role in Taxi Driver. By 1988, Jodie had won an Oscar for The Accused.

Article continues below advertisement

To say Jodie's accomplishments ended there couldn't be further from the truth. As fans well know, The Silence of the Lambs star went on to win multiple Academy Awards — and win viewers over with countless other movies and TV shows. Given her highly laudable career, the actor is worth quite a bit of money. How much? Read on to learn about the staggering sum.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is Jodie Foster's net worth at this point in her career?

With a multitude of mega-successful movies like Nell and Panic Room and shows such as True Detective under her belt, fans would be right to assume that Jodie has earned a very admirable amount of money throughout her career.

In fact, as of 2024, Jodie's net worth has been reported to be as high as a jaw-dropping $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. While you try to stop screaming like a lamb over the insane bank account of one of our most celebrated actors, here's more about Jodie's life and career.

Article continues below advertisement

Jodie Foster Actor Net worth: $100 million Jodie Foster is an American actor made famous for roles in iconic films such as Taxi Driver and The Silence of the Lambs. She has won two Oscars and has been nominated an astounding four times for Academy Awards. Birth name: Alicia Christian "Jodie" Foster

Alicia Christian "Jodie" Foster Birthplace: Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles, Calif. Birthdate: Nov. 19, 1962

Nov. 19, 1962 Mother: Evelyn Ella "Brandy" Almond

Evelyn Ella "Brandy" Almond Father: Lucius Fisher Foster III

Lucius Fisher Foster III Education: Yale University

Yale University Marriages: Cydney Bernard (1993–2008) and Alexandra Hedison (m. 2014)

Cydney Bernard (1993–2008) and Alexandra Hedison (m. 2014) Children: Kit and Charles

In addition to being an A-list actor, Jodie has notably also taken on the roles of director and producer for projects such as Little Man Tate. Her massive net worth is the result of a long tenure in a very tough town, especially for women over 50, with earnings as high as $15 million for a single film at the height of her acting career.

Article continues below advertisement

I watched Nyad and enjoyed it. Highly recommend. Annette Benning and Jodie Foster are both great. I love seeing strong older women in films actually doing things. There is life after 60. pic.twitter.com/tStFP4JeuB — 🦋LadyofReylo🦋 (@LadyofReylo) January 11, 2024

Jodie Foster's best years may be ahead of her.

Despite enjoying one of the most celebrated careers in recent memory, Jodie is far from done wowing audiences with her incredible talent. In late 2023, the former child star was nominated for an Academy Award for her supporting role as Bonnie Stoll in Nyad.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Los Angeles Times, a win for the acclaimed star would put her in extremely good company. Only eight other actors have received three or more Oscars for acting: Ingrid Bergman, Walter Brennan, Daniel-Day Lewis, Frances McDormand, Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, and Katharine Hepburn.