Michael Strahan's Salary for 'GMA' Is Life Goals — So What's His Net Worth? Ever wondered what Michael Strahan's salary is for his gig at 'GMA'? Here's what we know about how much the host makes per year, and his net worth. By Melissa Willets Jan. 12 2024, Published 10:26 a.m. ET

One of the faces we love waking up to in the morning belongs to none other than Michael Strahan. The longtime co-host of Good Morning America is a beloved staple on morning TV and he has an annual salary to match.

Just how much does the former NFL player pull in annually? And what is the multi-talented star's net worth? Read on for the details about Michael's paycheck and how it affords him a luxe lifestyle — albeit not one without controversy because of his contentious separation from his second ex-wife.



What is Michael Strahan's salary for 'GMA'? It's a lot!

Michael began his tenure with the ABC morning show in 2016. Due to his immense affability and popularity with viewers, it came as no surprise when in 2021, he extended his contract with the morning program, per Variety.

The exact details of Michael's salary re-negotiations weren't made public. However, given the documents that have been out there for the world to see based on Michael's divorce from Jean Muggli, we do know some things about his salary.

In 2019, Jean filed for Enforcement and Modification about child support for their daughters, Sophia and Isabella, and the increase in the cost of living. Per The U.S. Sun, court papers said in part, “Michael now makes significantly more income than he did in 2009. Michael is a widely popular (and successful) co-anchor on Good Morning America."

The court papers then specified that per Celebrity Net Worth, Michael makes $17 million per year from GMA. Meanwhile, The Sporting News estimates his salary for co-hosting the program is as high as $20 million per year.

So, what is Michael Strahan's net worth?

Michael counts a fortune of $65 million at this point in his career, per Celebrity Net Worth. As such, he lives large, especially according to Jean, who alleged that in published reports, her ex has bragged about owning over 16 cars. “Michael owns so many cars, in fact, that he keeps a warehouse in Hackensack, N.J., to hold them all," the court papers she filed in 2019 claimed.

The filing went on to claim that the GMA co-host enjoys lavish trips to exotic locales such as the Bahamas and Africa, and travels via private jet — as do his dogs.

Michael's net worth may also be impacted by having gone through not one, but two divorces.

In addition to Isabella and Sophia, Michael also has two children from his first marriage to Wanda Hutchins. They got married in 1992 and divorced in 1996, but share a daughter, Tanita, and a son, Michael Anthony Strahan, Jr. The exact details of Michael's settlement with Wanda aren't as readily available as those around his divorce from Jean, but we'll assume he lost some of his net worth when they split.