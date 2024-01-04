Distractify
Katt Williams’s Net Worth Is up for Debate as Far as He Is Concerned

Katt Williams says his net worth is far more than what's been reported. Here are the details of what he says on the topic of his earnings.

Jan. 4 2024, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

Katt Williams attends the 2nd Annual will.i.am TRANS4M Boyle Heights benefit concert at Avalon on Feb. 7, 2013 in Hollywood
Friday After Next star Katt Williams has a whole lot to say on the subject of his net worth — and on many other subjects, including fellow comedians like Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey.

For the purposes of at least the beginning of this story, let's focus on the Wild 'n Out alum's reported net worth, versus what he has to say about his income and earnings. Because there is enough here to make anyone's eyebrows raise, given that Katt has made many, well, wild claims, ranging from having lost $53 million to embezzlement, to that he once lived in his trailer to save money for dental work.

Read on for the highly entertaining details.

Katt Williams performs during "Katt Williams Growth Spurt" comedy tour at James L Knight Center on Jan. 18, 2014 in Miami
So, what is Katt Williams's net worth?

It's been reported by Celebrity Net Worth that the comedian and dad of eight has a net worth of just $2 million.

But the star himself has addressed this number, calling it out as false, and claiming to have a lot more money in the bank.

In fact, Katt said in a January 2024 interview with Shannon Sharpe that he made as much as $10 million on his last Netflix comedy special alone, which is obviously far more than his total reported net worth.

He also said that he earns more than $100,000 for every small town show he does, which would propel Katt's net worth well past $2 million as well.

Katt Williams

Comedian

Net worth: $2 million

Katt Williams is an American comedian, actor, and rapper who is best known for starring in Friday After Next.

Birthdate: Sept. 2, 1971

Birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio

Birth name: Micah Williams

Marriages: Quadirah Locus (1990–1995)

Children: biological son Micah, plus seven adopted children

In his interview with Shannon, Katt had a lot more to say about being worth more than a few million bucks — which of course is far from chump change to most of us!

But the actor also said to maintain his integrity that he "turned down $50 million four times" during his career, and even went so far as to boast that he's "one of the richest men that ever lived."

So, yeah — as Katt would tell it, he uses hundred dollar bills as toilet paper!

Katt Williams said at one point he lived in his trailer to help pay for dental work — and blasted other comics.

During the course of the viral exchange with Shannon, Katt wasn't too proud to admit that earlier in his career, he lived in his trailer because he had to save money for dental work that rang in at a jaw-dropping $100,000 (pun intended).

He also ripped into Steve Harvey for stealing his life story — after saying Cedric the Entertainer stole "his best joke" from him. To be fair, the latter has denied this accusation wholeheartedly.

But according to Katt, who emancipated himself from his parents as a teenager, and then supported himself, “This is like Steve Harvey telling people he used to be homeless. That's my story, that's not his story. Steve Harvey was never homeless."

