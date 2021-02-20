Tahar Rahim Is Getting Major Props for His Lead Role in 'The Mauritanian'

There were a fair number of scandals to emerge from the Iraq War following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on the World Trade Center towers. There was the yellow cake uranium fraud that was the impetus for us to get back into war with Iraq following the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan. Then Halliburton. Then Guantanamo Bay and the treatment of its prisoners, which is the backdrop for The Mauritanian , a true story film about Mohamedou Ould Salahi.

'The Mauritanian' is indeed a true story, based on the 14-year, charge-less detention of Mohamedou Ould Salahi.

Salahi penned a memoir titled Guantanamo Diary while imprisoned. He was first apprehended and put into the prison without a formal charge in 2002 and stayed there until he was released on Oct. 17, 2016. While the book was published in 2015, he was not allowed a copy of the work while incarcerated. He had penned four other books while incarcerated, but he has not been allowed access to them since leaving.

So, why was Salahi arrested in the first place? It all has to do with his past ties with Al-Qaeda. In December of 1990, he left Germany to travel to Afghanistan in "support [of] mujahideen." While the name has a scary moniker post 9/11, in the late '80s and early '90s, it's important to note that the mujahideen were favorably portrayed by U.S. media outlets, as this was the name given to the group attempting to topple the regime of leader Mohammad Najibullah.

The U.S. government had fully supported this coup of Najibullah — in fact, the plot of Rambo 3 paints them as good guys. Salahi, as a young soldier gearing up to help Afghanis gain independence, took part in a military training camp in order to be prepared for combat. That training camp was run by Al-Qaeda. He left for Germany after training with Al-Qaeda and then returned to Afghanistan for two months in 1992.

It's at this time that Salahi avers he had completely "severed all ties" with the organization, but the U.S. government suspected Salahi "recruited for Al-Qaeda and provided it with support" since leaving in '92. It is often the modus operandi of terrorist groups to instruct some of its members to leave said group but act as sleeper agents all over the world. Which is what intelligence agencies insisted Salahi was.

