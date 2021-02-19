'The Brady Bunch's' Maureen McCormick Married Quickly, but for Life

The kids from The Brady Bunch have come a long way since their time on the show. Many of them have continued to work in TV while others have gone on to pursue other ventures. Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia on the show, has gone on to reprise the role in a bunch of Brady Bunch spinoffs and have a career outside of that classic role.

In addition, Maureen has appeared in other roles like Wendy in a stage production of Peter Pan, released a country album, and is an author.