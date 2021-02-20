Laya DeLeon Hayes Is a Young Star to Watch out for

In Queen Latifah's new role as Robyn McCall on CBS’s reboot of The Equalizer, Queen plays a single mother who also happens to be an ex-CIA agent that comes out of a self-imposed retirement. Using her special set of skills, Robyn doles out some much-needed vigilante justice for victims with nowhere else left to turn.

While Queen Latifah is the obvious lead of the show, actress Laya DeLeon Hayes, 16, who plays Queen’s teenage daughter, Delilah McCall, is cementing herself as a rising star to watch out for.

So, who exactly is Laya DeLeon Hayes? Keep reading for everything you need to know about this talented young actress, her parents, and how she came to star alongside Queen Latifah.