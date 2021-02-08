Does 'The Equalizer' Reboot Link to the Denzel Washington Movies?

No matter what version of The Equalizer you're watching, the basic idea is the same. In both the movie and television series, a former officer, after becoming fed up with the world's injustice, decides to take crime-fighting into their own hands.

When the question of potentially having Denzel appear on the small screen in the series The Equalizer, the show's creator and executive producer Andrew Marlowe in an interview says, "It's not anything that we've really talked about."