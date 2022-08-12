Looking Back on Anne Heche's Headline-Grabbing Relationship With Ellen DeGeneres

After Ellen officially came out, Anne and Ellen went public with their relationship when they attended the premiere of Volcano together in 1997. The relationship reportedly lasted through 2000, but Anne looked back at it in retrospect as just a small part of her life and career.

"This wasn’t a long-term love affair. This was a moment in my life when I was given the glory of being able to stand up for what I believe in and have since I was a kid," Anne said during an interview with Page Six.