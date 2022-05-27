Is Jodie Foster Gonna Make Us Love 'True Detective' Again? — We'll Find out in Season 4!

It's time to bundle up because Season 4 of True Detective will be set in Alaska, reports TVLine. Officially titled True Detective: Night Country, Jodie Foster will be stepping into the gumshoes of detective Liz Danvers. The show's logline reads, "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace."

There is so much built-in terror surrounding the wilds of Alaska. This is the perfect place to take Season 4.