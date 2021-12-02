Take a Look at Jessie Holmes' Life Outside of 'Life Below Zero: Alaska'

Jessie's time in Alaska was particularly harsh from the get-go. He moved directly to Eagle, a city right on the U.S.-Canada border, and began living in the middle of the cold wilderness.

After a while, he relocated to Nenana, Alaska, where he worked as a musher to a whopping 40 sled dogs. While he was out there, he learned fishing and hunting skills, preparing him further to take on the harsh tasks that he would share on Life Below Zero.