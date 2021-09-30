The Truth About The Death of 'Life Below Zero' Cameraman Oliver Lynch

Upon learning about his untimely death National Geographic Channel released a statement saying they were "saddened to hear of the loss of Oliver 'Oly' Lynch." They also shared a tribute video showcasing some of Oliver's best moments on the job.

National Geographic Channel is saddened to hear of the loss of Oliver “Oly” Lynch, who passed away yesterday morning in Auckland, New Zealand. Lynch served as a Director of Photography for all three seasons of Life Below Zero. His boundless energy, endless creativity, and determination to always get the shot is something we’ll always admire. We join his family and friends in celebrating his life.

In the video, someone from the network stated, "[Oly's] boundless energy, endless creativity, and determination to always get the shot is something we'll always admire. We join his family and friends in celebrating his life." In honor of Oliver's life, a fundraising page was also put in place. The Oly Lynch Family Travel Fund was set up at the time so funds could go towards travel costs for his mother Camilla Edstrom from Nelson, brother Kristoffer from the United States, and sister Mica from Peru.