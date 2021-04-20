Here's Why 'Life Below Zero' Star Andy Bassich Was Using Crutches

Well, it turned out Andy had to leave the Last Frontier to treat a hip injury he sustained in the winter of 2018.

"I've been gone for six months due to a really bad hip injury," he told cameras at the time. "Couldn't get the treatment I needed in Alaska so I headed down to Florida to get the treatment I needed and spent the last six months with my girlfriend Denise."

Andy sustained the injury when he was moving a snow machine that had gotten stuck in the snow.

"I ended up with two infections — one in the muscle, one in the bone — and it almost killed me," he explained. "It's time to get back to my home in Calico Bluff, play a little bit of catch up this summer with getting my dogs back down there, getting my house back in order... It's been unmanned and unguarded for six months so I have no idea what kind of conditions I'm going to be walking into. It's going to be challenging to get everything done using [crutches]."