The Stars of 'Life Below Zero' Make More Money Than You Might Think

There's no official word on how much they make, but reports say that Sue Aiken gets paid $4,500 per episode and $200,000 per year to star in the show. Glenn Villeneuve was also said to make $200,000 a year.

Other cast members like Chip and Agnes Hailstone and Jessie Holmes reportedly also make $4,500 per episode of Life Below Zero. Andy Bassich reportedly makes about $100,000 a year.

Andy also has a girlfriend named Denise Becker. She moved to Alaska to be with him from Florida. She's a nurse so it's possible that she made a good amount of money before she and Andy even got together. But it's not clear how much she makes from the show as a whole.