Chris and Jessi Morse From 'Life Below Zero: Next Generation' Don't Consider Money a Priority

Cast members of Life Below Zero: Next Generation might be aware that superficial issues have to take a back seat when you're attempting to survive solely off of the land around you. While money may buy creature comforts, you can't exactly go to Target for a new television when you're living off the grid in the middle of Alaska.

Life Below Zero stars Chris and Jessi Morse have a unique take on the concept of money overall, and it wholly reflects their lifestyle choices. Keep reading for the known details of their net worth.

What are Chris and Jessi Morse's net worths? Their financial information hasn't ever been made public.

As of right now, there are no concrete details regarding how much Chris and Jessi are worth. In a 2020 exclusive interview with Distractify, the couple touched on the impact that money has on their lives, mentioning that they don't have much use for it. According to them, currency holds no weight in their lifestyle as everything they need comes straight from the natural world around them. However, there is one thing they consider to be as valuable as money — wood.

"Wood is how we do everything out here," Jessi explained. "If I want to cook, I am going to use my wood stove, if I want to heat the house, that's fired by wood, if I want to shower, that's fired by wood. Chris chimed in by adding that, "A strong background in mechanics and a willingness to adapt and overcome is really important out here."

Of course, not relying on money means being largely devoid of creature comforts found in regular society, but Chris and Jessi manage to get by nonetheless, with the few pleasure items they own. "Jessi NEEDS music to survive. They download music to old cell phones (they charge off solar)," Brendon shared with Distractify. "So she has a few different phones with music saved." The pair also apparently owns an old cassette player they found in the cabin which they use to play music.