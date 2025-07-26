These Are All the Famous People We Said Goodbye to in July 2025 It was a heavy month, to say the least! By Jennifer Farrington Published July 26 2025, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Life has a bittersweet way of reminding us of its cycle. As we welcome new lives into the world, we’re also saying goodbye to others. Some years hit harder than others, especially when we lose beloved celebrities, musicians, and public figures. But July 2025 felt particularly heavy, as it marked the loss of several well-known individuals who many grew up idolizing.

Before we could even process one death, another was being reported. It was a lot to take in. So as a quick recap, we’re breaking down all the famous names we sadly lost in July 2025.

Sophia Hutchins — July 2, 2025

Source: Mega

The first to make the list of celebrities we lost in July 2025 is Sophia Hutchins, a close friend and former manager of Caitlyn Jenner. She passed away on July 2 at the age of 29 following an ATV accident. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's website, Sophia collided with another vehicle near a cliff, and her cause of death was listed as “multiple blunt force injuries.”

Michael Madsen — July 3, 2025

Source: Mega

Actor Michael Madsen, widely known for his roles in iconic films like Free Willy, Kill Bill, and Species, passed away on July 3, 2025, at the age of 67. His official cause of death was cardiac arrest, brought on by “cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease, and chronic alcoholism,” according to his death certificate obtained by People.

Julian McMahon — July 4, 2025

Source: Mega

The 4th of July wasn’t all fireworks and celebrations for everyone. For the friends and family of Julian McMahon, it was a day of heartbreak. The actor, widely known for his roles on Charmed and Nip/Tuck, was born on July 27, 1968, and died at the age of 56. His cause of death was linked to cancer, more specifically, lung metastasis as a result of head and neck metastatic cancer, CNN reported.

Young Noble — July 4, 2025

Young Noble, whose real name was Rufus Lee Cooper III, passed away at the age of 47 on July 4, 2025. As a member of the Outlawz, a group founded by the iconic Tupac Shakur, he was a well-known figure in the rap community, especially for his collaborations with the “All Eyez on Me” rapper. Young Noble reportedly died by suicide in Atlanta, according to TMZ.

Robbie Pardlo — July 17, 2025

Former City High lead singer and Grammy-nominated artist Robbie Pardlo was born on Aug. 13, 1978, and passed away on July 17, 2025. He was 46 at the time of his death and was surrounded by friends, according to People. A cause of death has not been released.

Connie Francis — July 17, 2025

Source: Mega Connie Francis with Dick Clark.

Iconic singer Connie Francis, whose music recently found new life on TikTok thanks to her hit “Pretty Little Baby,” passed away on July 17, 2025, at the age of 87. While her life and career was derailed by a traumatic incident in 1974, she bounced back and finished strong. A cause of death has not been released.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner — July 20, 2025

Source: Starz

Malcolm-Jamal Warner tragically passed away on July 20, 2025, at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning while vacationing in Costa Rica. His death hit fans hard, especially given his important roles in spotlighting Black culture on television, as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show and Malcolm McGee on Malcolm & Eddie.

Tom Troupe — July 20, 2025

Tom Troupe was born on July 15, 1928, and passed away at the age of 97 on July 20, 2025. Best known for his roles on major TV shows like Star Trek and Frasier, Tom left a lasting impression in Hollywood. A rep confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he died of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Chuck Mangione — July 24, 2025

Iconic jazz musician Chuck Mangione, whose hit “Feels So Good” still sparks memories of classic ‘80s TV theme songs, passed away on July 22, 2025, at the age of 84. According to a statement shared by his family with the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, Chuck died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Rochester, N.Y.

Ozzy Osbourne — July 22, 2025

Source: Mega

One of the more unexpected deaths to occur in July 2025 was that of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne. The Black Sabbath frontman passed away at the age of 76 after battling complications related to Parkinson’s disease, a condition he was diagnosed with in 2003 but didn’t publicly share until 2020.

Hulk Hogan — July 24, 2025

Source: Mega

Another death that left fans completely stunned was that of WWE legend Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea), who passed away on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71. While concerns had been raised about his health just months prior, fans were reassured that he was doing fine.

