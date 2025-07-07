'Nip/Tuck' and 'Charmed' Actor Julian McMahon Had a Few Public Relationships Over the Years Julian McMahon was married three times. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 7 2025, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Whether you know him for the 2005 Fantastic Four movie, the drama Nip/Tuck, Charmed, or a bevy of other TV shows and movies, Julian McMahon arguably crossed genres in a multitude of ways. Because of that, his July 2, 2025 death hit many hard, in that they had followed his career on the big and small screens for decades. Now, some are curious about his private life and if he was married.

It turns out, Julian was married three times, and he was married at the time of his death. According to Deadline, his wife, Kelly Paniagua, shared a statement about his cancer diagnosis and passing. Although not many knew about his apparent private battle with cancer, his wife shared in her statement that Julian "died peacefully" in July 2025 "after a valiant effort to overcome cancer."

Source: Mega

Julian McMahon was married multiple times.

Julian was married multiple times in his life, though he had married his surviving wife, Paniagua, in 2014, per E! News. According to the outlet, Julian and Paniagua started dating in 2003 and lived a mostly private life following their nuptials. Before that, however, Julian had been married two other times.

The first was in 1994 to singer Kylie Minogue's sister, Dannii Minogue. In May 2025, Dannii shared some details about the failed marriage on the How to Fail podcast. At the time, she admitted that the long-distance nature of their relationship played a role, and that, while others saw the end coming, she didn't see it at the time.

"Love sweeps you off your feet and it's an incredible feeling," Danii said on the podcast episode of her relationship and short-lived marriage to Julian. "I really got swept away and did not see what it actually was. It should have just been something that was fun."

A few years later, in 1999, Julian married model Brooke Burns. They divorced in 2001, per Daily Mail. The outlet reported that there were rumors at the time of a fling with Julian's co-star Shannen Doherty, who had been on Charmed with him. Julian and Brooke remained close, however, as they continued to co-parent their daughter together.

Did Julian McMahon have kids?

Julian is survived by his wife and his daughter, Madison McMahon, whom he shared with Brooke. Madison, a yogi by nature, has shared details of her career choice on Instagram. In March 2025, she shared a video of her first class, and Julian commented on it to sing his daughter praises.