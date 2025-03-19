OA Was Absent on a Certain 'FBI' Episode — What’s Next for Zeeko Zaki on the Show? Will Zeeko continue on the show? By Jennifer Farrington Published March 19 2025, 11:57 a.m. ET Source: CBS

The FBI franchise has expanded significantly since launching in 2018, with spinoffs like FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International adding to its growing success. The main series, FBI, averages 9.11 million viewers, according to a 2024 CBS press release, and ranks among the top eight most-watched series on a reach basis since the start of the CBS season. Viewers have followed the characters through their highs and lows, many of which they've witnessed since the show’s debut.

For instance, FBI Special Agent Omar Adom "OA" Zidan, played by Zeeko Zaki, has been part of the series since its inception in 2018. Fans have become accustomed to seeing him tackle some of the most dangerous cases. But as FBI Season 7 unfolded, OA seemed to disappear, leaving fans wondering what happened to him and whether this marks Zeeko's exit from the show. Here’s what we know.

What happened to OA on 'FBI'?

OA was absent from Episode 12 of Season 7, titled "Manhunt," likely due to budget cuts that led to the trimming of series regulars' episodes by two, as Deadline reported in May 2024. However, OA made his return in Episode 13 and later in Episode 14, titled "Hitched," which turned out to be pretty intense.

In "Hitched," OA and his love interest, Gemma Brooks, head off to Niagara Falls for a vacation, only to find themselves caught in a train hijacking. Thankfully, they survive the dangerous situation, though Gemma sustains a bullet wound. This sets the stage for more to be revealed in their "opposites attract" love story.

Is Zeeko Zaki leaving 'FBI'?

Zeeko doesn't appear to be leaving FBI just yet, despite his sporadic absences in Season 7. For starters, unlike FBI: International, FBI was given a three-year renewal order from CBS in April 2024, which includes Season 7 as well as Seasons 8 and 9. Season 8 is likely to debut in the 2025-2026 schedule, with Season 9 expected to air during the 2026-2027 fall season.

Given that CBS has renewed FBI for two more seasons, there's a strong chance that OA will remain a series regular. What further confirms this is what Zeeko had to say about his character and Gemma's relationship in a recent interview with TV Line.

During the interview with TV Line, Zeeko dove right into the intense train hijacking scene in Episode 14 of Season 7. He explained, "I feel like we definitely left it off in a great place," adding, "I’m hoping that this experience makes us stronger, though I think it could go a lot of different ways. We’ll see what the writers are brewing." This comment alone signals that OA will continue to be featured in upcoming scripts.

Zeeko also confirmed that OA won’t be taking the "get down on one knee" approach with Gemma, despite the episode being titled "Hitched" and their exotic getaway. "There’s definitely some room to imagine that," he said, but emphasized, "I really feel that there’s a lot more that Gemma and I can build before we get to that point."