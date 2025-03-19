Has ‘FBI: International’ Been Canceled? Find out the Fate of the CBS Series Premiering in September 2021, ‘FBI: International’ follows a group of FBI agents who investigate international crimes and terrorism. By Danielle Jennings Published March 19 2025, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: CBS

There are few worse feelings as a television viewer than when one of your favorite shows gets canceled. Although it’s the nature of the entertainment business, the heartbreak never goes away, and now fans of the drama series FBI: International are the latest to get bad news.

Currently in its fourth season on CBS, FBI: International premiered on the network in September 2021. The series follows a group of FBI agents who investigate international crimes and terrorism.

Has 'FBI: International' been canceled?

On March 4, 2025, CBS announced that the series, the third in the FBI franchise, has been officially canceled, according to Deadline. Currently, there is no word on whether the series will be shopped to other networks or streaming services. If not, since FBI: International still has several episodes to go before the fourth season finale airs, the current season will act as an official farewell to the series.

The series is the second in the franchise to be canceled.

In addition to FBI: International, CBS also axed FBI: Most Wanted after six seasons on the air. This now leaves the original series FBI and the potential spinoff FBI: CIA left in the Dick Wolf-created franchise. Deadline reported that the cancellations are part of a cost-cutting measure implemented by the network, which is also the reason why the fan favorite and solid ratings performer, S.W.A.T. was canceled after eight seasons.

Stars bid the show farewell.

Following news of the series’ cancellation, FBI: International star Vinessa Vidotto shared heartfelt words about her time on the show via Instagram. “What. A. Wild Ride. Four years. 10+ countries. Wow. Never did I think this would be my life. I’ve lived in Hungary longer than LA, like what!? If someone told me THAT, I wouldn’t believe it,” she wrote in the caption.

“I’ve made lifelong friends with coworkers on set, fans, guest stars, and the locals,” she continued. “It’s been an honor to have lived in Hungary … Thank you for watching our show and being invested, I’ve met so many of y’all in the funniest places from the post office to being on a ferris wheel,” Vinessa continued.

Eva-Jane Willis, also thanked fans on Instagram, writing “Loved every minute. Thank you to all the people who worked their asses off and made this possible. Legends all. ❤️ Love and prosperity to each and every one of you xx.”