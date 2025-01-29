Is Cameron Leaving 'FBI: International'? Finally an Answer After Midseason Cliffhanger "A couple of our main cast have been shot in the past, and it's always something heartwrenching for the team; they go through it together." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 29 2025, 4:04 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Fans of FBI: International don't need us to tell them that mid-season cliffhangers can be brutal. Season 4 of FBI: International brought fans to new heights and new, really frustrating lows. When the season aired the fall finale, fans were expecting a little bit of a cliffhanger. After all, it's how you keep fans rabid for more.

But what CBS left us with was a breath-stealing moment that left the life of one of the show's favorite heroes, Vinessa Videtto's Cameron Vo, hanging in the balance. However, when Season 4 resumed in January 2025, it brought some relief in the form of the answer everyone's been clamoring to find: Is Cameron leaving FBI: International? Did she even survive?! Here's what we know, along with some reactions from Vinessa about that big question mark fans had hanging over their heads for a month and a half.

Is Cameron leaving 'FBI: International'? We FINALLY have an answer!

First, we have to wind the clock back to that agonizing mid-season finale in 2024. Jesse Lee Soffer's Wes Mitchell was on a hunt for justice for his fallen partner, and quintessential bad guy Greg Csonka (played by Beau Knapp) was squarely in his sights as he faced down his murder trial. But of course, Greg beat the star witness to death, so it made his trial a little more of a challenge. Scratch that; a lot more of a challenge.

There was a lot of complicated back-and-forth as the defense attorney for Greg Csonka tried to discredit Wes, and the Fly Team did their best to bring the criminal down. Long story short, the final few minutes of the episode were an edge-of-your-seat thriller kind of ride. Greg eventually confessed to the murder, and was being transported to jail when the car he was riding in was t-boned.

Greg escaped, because of course he did, and there was a scrap. In the ensuing shoot-out, Cameron took a bullet. The season finale wrapped with her survival uncertain, looking like she very much was not going to make it. As they wheeled her into surgery, the episode ended. Deep breaths. Did she survive? Yes, she did. When Season 4 resumed in January 2025, we learned that Cameron did survive and Vinessa herself confirmed that she will return to work when she has healed.

Vinessa Vidotto offers a reaction to that brutal wait and teases hints of what's ahead.

That confirmation came in the form of an interview with Parade. In the interview, Vinessa also explained that she had been given no warning that things would play out the way they did. Nonetheless, she wasn't entirely blind-sided because, let's face it, everyone gets shot sooner or later in FBI.

After producers revealed plans for the mid-season finale, Vinessa recounts, "It was an epic script, and I loved that it was a three-parter. I was down for it. A couple of our main cast have been shot in the past, and it's always something heartwrenching for the team; they go through it together. So that's always a nice moment, even though it's unfortunate. There's a dual feeling that happens when something like this goes down: shocked and excited and intrigued."

She went on to explain that Cameron won't be down for long. "It's a fast-paced show, but Vo's also very resilient and very hungry, and she's not one to sit back and relax. I think the Fly Team is a special type of team to be out in Europe and doing all these things, and the Fly Team is actually a real team that operates in Europe. I think she's not gonna be down for long any time soon.