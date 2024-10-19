Home > Television > FBI What Happened to Scott on 'FBI: International'? Why Did Luke Kleintank Leave? "After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave 'FBI: International'," the actor revealed. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 19 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: CBS Television Network

Spoiler alert: The article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of FBI: International. Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) has been the head of the elite Fly Team for the first three seasons of FBI: International. The character has played a key role in leading the team investigating international crimes that pose threats to the United States. Like all other shows within CBS’s FBI franchise, this one is no stranger to the comings and goings of cast members.

As a staple for the first three seasons of the series, the elite Fly Team head quickly became a fan favorite. So, the character’s absence in Season 4 isn’t going unnoticed by fans. What happened to Scott on FBI: International and why did Luke Kleintank leave? Here’s the scoop on why this beloved character is missing.

What happened to Scott Forrester on 'FBI: International'?

Sadly, fans of FBI: International hoping to see Scott one last time are in for a bit of disappointment. The final episode featuring the character titled “Touts” already aired back in May of 2024.

Now, the biggest fear fans have when a core character like Scott is written out of the show is simple: Will they kill him? Fortunately, Scott’s exit from the series isn’t that dramatic. So, fans don’t have to worry about enduring that kind of heartbreak.

Turns out, Scott’s mother Angela Cassidy (Elizabeth Mitchell) plays a key role in what happens to the character and how he’s being written out of the show. Who doesn't love the idea of a mother and son riding off into the sunset together?

The Season 3 finale titled “Tuxhorn” kicks off with Brian Lange (Colin Donnell) learning Scott traveled to Norway after learning his mother was captured. Brian and the rest of the Fly Team made the difficult decision to disobey direct orders and fly to help Scott. The team did not have support or approval for this mission. Furthermore, they ran the risk of becoming rogue agents if they got caught.

During their mission the Fly Team learns the woman they are trying to save is an imposter and NOT Scott’s mother. The team discovers she is a former military medic named Tess Chaplain who had been missing for over a year.

After successfully saving Tess, she clues them in on the truth about Scott. Turns out, he and his mother are long gone. The Season 3 finale winds to a close with the team learning Scott and his mother are now in Alaska. Coming to an end, fans are left to wonder when or if Scott will be returning. Unfortunately, fans have now learned that he won't be.

Why did Luke Kleintank leave the show?

While FBI: International fans are heartbroken to say goodbye to the character, most agree they can’t be too mad at the actor’s reason for leaving the show. Speaking to Deadline, Luke explained that after three seasons he believes he has given enough of his time to the series. He is ready to take a step back and give some of his time to his family now.