Home > Television > FBI What Happened to Agent Kristin Gaines on 'FBI: Most Wanted'? Fans Need to Know! As of Season 5, Special Agent Kristin Gaines had vanished, much like a fugitive in the night. By Melissa Willets Feb. 14 2024, Published 11:43 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Paris-born actress Alexa Davalos played Kristin Gaines on FBI: Most Wanted for two years, from 2021–2023, and for over 40 episodes. But then, the agent went missing from the CBS show. What happened?

Article continues below advertisement

The Man in the High Castle alum left the FBI franchise abruptly following Season 4's finale. Now, devoted fans want to know if Alexa wanted to move on, or if her character was written off the series for another reason. Here is what we know about the sudden departure.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

So, what happened to Agent Kristin Gaines on 'FBI: Most Wanted'?

When Season 5 of FBI: Most Wanted debuted on Feb. 13, 2024, Special Agent Kristin Gaines had vanished, much like a fugitive in the night. Showrunner David Hudgins talked to Parade about why this role is no more — and judging from his comments, it seems like this is just where the story took writers.

"Kristin has moved to the Denver Field Office," David told the outlet about why the agent left New York. "Her daughter is a freshman at the University of Colorado in Boulder, and her son just landed his first job in Colorado Springs."

Article continues below advertisement

"The team was sad to see her go, but Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) respected her decision, knowing how close she is to her kids, especially as a single mom," he also explained. Hey, storylines have to stay interesting, so that's fair. But how does Alexa feel about the plot twist no one saw coming?

@MostWantedCBS so sorry Alexa Davalos didn't return this season. Loved her character!! She was super interesting and bad ass!! — Apache (@WoundedKneeRes) February 14, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Alexa Davalos leave 'FBI: Most Wanted'? Well, she wasn't expecting the departure, it seems.

Back in August 2023, Alexa reportedly found out that her character would not be returning to FBI: Most Wanted for Season 5, and according to Deadline, the news came as a shock to the seasoned actress and fan favorite

Consider that Kristin was an integral character on the Season 4 finale of the show, therefore offering fans no hint that she might not be returning when Season 5 kicked off.

Article continues below advertisement

Still mad that Alexa Davalos was let go as Kristin. — DG ❤️🇨🇦🖋 (@dgct2) February 13, 2024

Although the parting of ways was reportedly “amicable," Alexa was “informed by a producer on set that she won’t be coming back after filming her last scene from Season 4 several months ago.” Ouch.

Article continues below advertisement

As of this writing, Alexa has not publicly commented about her departure from the show, and per her IMDb, she does not appear to have any new projects in the pipeline. Could she be taking a much-deserved break from working? We can only surmise that this is what is going on.