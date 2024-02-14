Home > Television > FBI Kristen Chazal Was Unceremoniously Written Out of 'FBI' and Fans Want Answers Ebonée Noel starred in 'FBI' as analyst Kristen Chazal for two seasons, but the character was suddenly written off. What happened? By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Feb. 14 2024, Published 10:27 a.m. ET Source: CBS

As of Feb. 13, 2024, the sixth season of FBI is officially underway. The procedural crime drama by Dick Wolf follows the team members of the New York City field office criminal division of the FBI. They work together to take on all sorts of high-profile cases all while juggling their private drama amongst each other and outside of the job. The ongoing series has since been spun off into FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International.

As of this writing, many of the original main cast members who started in Season 1 remain a part of the show. Even characters who started off on the show as guest characters would go on to have starring roles. However, the character of Kristen Chazal remains a mystery in terms of her inclusion in the show. After all, she was silently removed from the show by the start of Season 3 and was subsequently and unceremoniously written off. What happened to Kristen on FBI? Here's what we know so far.

Special Agent Kristen Chazal was quietly removed from 'FBI' with little explanation.

Kristen Chazal (Ebonée Noel) was a major character in the first two seasons of FBI. She was an analyst recruited right out of university. She was essentially a key player on the team, providing necessary insight into their cases that could make or break an investigation. She even made the transition from analyst to special agent throughout the course of the show. Among fans of the show, she became a standout favorite in the early days of FBI.

Unfortunately, her time on the show didn't last long. By the start of Season 3, Kristen was no longer part of the team. What's more, she hardly even had a big send-off. In the series, her absence is reportedly explained by her character having moved to Dallas for a "change of scenery." She had previously suffered a violent stabbing in the Season 2 winter finale only to recover and remain in the rest of the season. It might have been easy to write her off there, but the show opted for a lackluster fate.

Since then, Kristen Chazal hasn't appeared on the show even in a guest capacity. And IRL, no one is quite sure why. Fans want answers and aren't content to just forget about the character.

Why did Ebonée Noel leave 'FBI'?

To this day, Ebonée hasn't publicly revealed why she was taken off the show. In interviews that took place before her removal, Ebonée even admitted that she "loved" the character and relished being able to portray someone her age who was able to stack up to veterans on the fictional FBI team. On Instagram, Ebonée called her character one of the "boss women" she admired. Interestingly enough, this post was made a day after Season 3 (the first season without her character) premiered.