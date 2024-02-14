Home > Television > FBI A Big Death on 'FBI' Has Some Wondering Whether the Actor Wanted to Leave "The consequences of this tragedy will linger throughout the season. One of our characters feels responsible for this person's death." By Joseph Allen Feb. 14 2024, Published 10:41 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season six premiere of FBI. Season 6 of FBI started off with a bang following the news that Roshawn Franklin, who played Trevor Hobbs and had been recurring on the show since Season 2, wouldn't be returning for the rest of the season.

Article continues below advertisement

Trevor's death came as he and Special Agent Tiffany Wallace at a Somali restaurant. Trevor attempted to tail a suspect, but he was made and then gunned down at close range. Trevor's death was a shock to many of the show's loyal fans, and it led some to wonder why Roshawn Franklin was leaving the show.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Roshawn Franklin leave 'FBI'?

Sometimes, when an actor's character dies on a TV show, it's because the actor is interested in leaving the show to pursue other opportunities or because they've been cast in a bigger role on another project. That doesn't seem to have been the case here, though, as Roshawn hasn't been publicly cast in any other projects. Instead, it seems like Trevor was killed off by the writers to increase the dramatic stakes for the rest of the season.

"The consequences of this tragedy will linger throughout the season," showrunner Rick Eid said in an interview with Parade. "One of our characters feels responsible for this person's death. These feelings of anger and guilt will definitely reverberate throughout the season." Fans are already speculating that, because Tiffany was the one who insisted Trevor follow the suspect, she'll have the most severe reaction to his death.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Hobbs on 'FBI'?

We don't actually know for sure that Hobbs is dead, but the evidence suggesting that he is seems pretty overwhelming. Given that the showrunners promised a death in the first episode, and Hobbs is the person who is in the most danger by far, it seems pretty clear that he's the one who has been gunned down. Hobbs first joined the show as a special agent and intelligence analyst in Season 2, and he has recurred on the series ever since.

Article continues below advertisement

The show's next episode is titled "Remorse," which seems to be a pretty direct reference to Hobbs' death, but it also seems like the show won't spend too long in pure mourning mode, as they'll also be investigating the death of the Fed chairman. In the world of FBI, character deaths have an impact, but they don't stop ongoing crimes from being committed.

Fans were definitely upset by the news of Hobbs' death, but it seems like in this case, the death wasn't something that had to happen because of an actor wanting to leave. The show's writers simply thought it would raise the stakes for the rest of the season.