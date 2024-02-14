Home > Television > FBI Jamie Kellett Left 'FBI: International,' but Why Did the Character Transfer? Jamie Kellett is set to transfer to Washington, but she survived the explosion that ended Season 2. The departure was a creative move. By Joseph Allen Feb. 14 2024, Published 11:35 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Warning: this post contains spoilers for the season 3 premiere of FBI: International. Now that FBI: International is back on the air, viewers were eager to discover what the fallout was from the explosion that closed out the show's second season. The episode delivered on that, but it also included a more surprising departure from a character who actually survived the explosion.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Kellett announced at the end of the episode that she would be transferring, leaving many to wonder why Jamie was leaving the show. Here's what we know about Jamie's departure, and whether we might see her again at some point down the line.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Jamie leave 'FBI: International'?

Jamie survived the explosion that closed Season 2, but she announced at the end of the Season 3 premiere that she would be leaving the Fly Team. “I’m leaving this, the Fly Team,” she announced. She added that, after her sister June took her own life, she made a vow to “live my life for the both of us.” Jamie continued, “I served my country, traveled, fell in love, I ran away from my grief … it’s time to go back home.”

The move came after reports that actor Heida Reed would be leaving the show, leading many to wonder whether Heida had left to pursue other opportunities or whether she had been written out for creative reasons. Since Jamie isn't dead, though, it's always possible that she could show up on one FBI property or another somewhere down the line.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Heida Reed leaving 'FBI: International'?

The news that Heida would be leaving the show first broke in December 2023. According to reports, she would be departing early in Season 3. At the time, Deadline didn't know exactly when she would be taking her leave. Deadline did report that it was a creative decision to write Heida out of the show and added that the news of her departure came shortly after Amanda Tate was cast on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

It seems likely that the writers felt the show didn't need both characters and they decided to write Jamie out to make room for Amanda's character. They didn't give Jamie a definitive ending, though, so it looks like although Heida was let go from the show, they could imagine an opportunity for her to return at some point down the road.

Heida was grateful for her time with the series.

Following her departure from the show, Heida took to Instagram to express gratitude for the time she'd had with FBI: International. “Thank you SO MUCH to the fans for letting Jamie into your hearts 💕 Agent Kellett out! ✈️ #fbiinternational," she wrote.