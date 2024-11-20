Home > Television > FBI Luke Kleintank's Net Worth: How the 'FBI: International' Star Built His Fortune Luke keeps a pretty tight lid on the details regarding his salary and earnings from one TV role to the next. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 20 2024, 4:47 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Known for his role as FBI Special Agent Scott Forrester on CBS's FBI: International, Luke Kleintank has built an impressive resume as a TV star. His financial success, while not fully documented, reflects years of dedication to his craft. Fans who have followed his career over the years are curious about what his wealth looks like.

Turns out, Luke’s mother introduced him to acting when he was just five. Like most, his career in Hollywood started out with a few small roles before he moved on to larger projects. His recent departure from FBI: International has some wondering what his financial future looks like. While exact figures regarding Luke Kleintank’s net worth remain elusive, keep reading as we dig into how much he’s estimated to be worth.

Luke Kleintank’s net worth is shrouded in mystery.

As of 2024, Luke’s net worth is estimated at $1.6 million, according to Subzin. This represents a slight increase from $1.5 million estimation in 2023. However, it is essential to note that this figure is an estimation. Reliable databases like Celebrity Net Worth do not currently include Luke in their listings. Furthermore, there just isn’t a lot of information publicly available regarding his finances.

Luke Kleintank Actor Net worth: $1.6 million Luke Kleintank is an actor best known for his roles as Finn Abernathy in Bones and FBI Special Agent Scott Forrester in FBI: International. Birthdate: May 18, 1990 Birthplace: Cincinnati, Ohio Siblings: Nathan, Sarah, Ruth, Jacob, and Benjamin Partner: Christina Vignaud Children: Ruby (October 2022)

Given the lack of detailed information about his salary, fans can assume Luke prefers to keep those details of his life private. One question that can be answered, though, is how Luke has accumulated his wealth over the years.

Luke Kleintank earned his wealth through consistent acting roles.

Luke’s acting career began with guest appearances on popular television shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and CSI: Miami. These early opportunities helped him gain recognition, paving the way for more prominent roles.

One of his breakthrough performances came in Bones, where he played Finn Abernathy, an intern with a compelling backstory. This recurring role was a stepping stone to even larger projects, including his part as Joe Blake in Amazon Prime Video’s The Man in the High Castle. The critically acclaimed series showcased Luke’s versatility as an actor and solidified his reputation in the industry.

In addition to his television success, Luke has appeared in films such as Max (2015) and Midway (2019). While his film roles have been relatively fewer, they have contributed to his portfolio and financial growth. However, the majority of his earnings are believed to come from his steady work in television, particularly in long-running series that offer consistent pay.

Stepping back from acting may affect Luke's financial trajectory.

As Distractify previously reported, Luke made headlines recently for his decision to step away from his leading role on FBI: International. Turns out, the actor decided he wanted to step away from acting to spend more time with his wife and daughter, Ruby.

