Jazz Legend Chuck Mangione Passed Away at 84 — His Cause of Death Explored

You don’t have to be a huge jazz fan to know who Chuck Mangione was. Between 1997 and 2003, he appeared as himself in nine episodes of the hit comedy series King of the Hill, which helped him grow his fanbase beyond those already drawn to the syncopated, soulful sound that earned him two Grammy Awards (and 14 nominations), and gave us hits like “Feels So Good.”

Sadly, Chuck passed away at the age of 84 on July 22, 2025, his family confirmed in a statement to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. Here’s everything to know about his passing, including where he was and his cause of death.

What was Chuck Mangione's cause of death?

Chuck Mangione passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Rochester, N.Y., at the end of July 2025. "The family of Chuck Mangione is deeply saddened to share that Chuck peacefully passed away in his sleep at his home in Rochester, New York, on July 22, 2025,” his loved ones shared in a statement to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle on July 24. Because no prior health issues were mentioned publicly, it’s presumed that Chuck died of natural causes.

Chuck Mangione is survived by his two daughters.

Although Chuck will be sorely missed by jazz fans, his legacy will undoubtedly carry on, not just through his music, but through the large family he leaves behind. He is survived by his two daughters, Nancy and Diana, as well as his brother Gap and sister Josephine, according to his obituary.

Chuck was also a grandfather to three grandchildren and a great-grandfather to two. He was also an uncle to several nieces and nephews. Chuck’s death follows the passing of his wife, Rosemarie Mangione, in 2015. His parents, Frank and Nancy, also passed away years earlier.

Chuck Mangione showed an interest in jazz at an early age.

Chuck was destined to be a musician, showing interest in music early on. He grew up in Rochester with his brother Gap, and together they formed the Jazz Brothers. He also focused his studies on music.

After graduating from Benjamin Franklin High School, he earned his bachelor’s degree in music from the Eastman School of Music. That’s where he helped establish the Eastman Jazz program and taught it, according to his obituary. But he didn’t stop there as he later earned an honorary doctorate from the same school.

Chuck proved early on that he was a force to be reckoned with, steadily rising in the music industry by composing a number of hits, with “Feels So Good” being one of his biggest. While many people mistakenly think it was the theme song for a TV series, it wasn’t, but it was featured in several popular shows like King of the Hill, The Big Bang Theory, The Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle, and even Doctor Strange.