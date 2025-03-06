Jazz-Funk Icon Roy Ayers Dies at 84 — What Was His Cause of Death? "There’s no way to fully articulate his contribution to music ... RIP." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 6 2025, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Mega

American record producer and legendary vibraphonist Roy Ayers, a pioneer of jazz-funk since the early 1960s, passed away on March 4, 2025, at the age of 84. His family shared the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post on his official account two days after his death.

Roy left an undeniable mark on music, crafting timeless hits like "Everybody Loves the Sunshine" and "No Stranger to Love." While his career began decades earlier, he continued to collaborate with artists across generations, working with Tyler, the Creator and Erykah Badu, with her collaborating on his 2004 Mahogany Vibes album and him contributing to her 2000 album "Mama’s Gun." Amid the news of his passing, many are wondering what led to his death. Here’s what we know.

What is Roy Ayers's cause of death?

Roy Ayers passed away on March 4, 2025, after battling a long illness, his family shared in a statement on his official Facebook account. "It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing which occurred on March 4, 2025, in New York City after a long illness," the family's statement began.

It continued, "He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed. His family asks that you respect their privacy at this time, a celebration of Roy’s life will be forthcoming." While his family did not disclose the illness he was battling, Roy was forced to cancel his remaining 2023 performances due to "health complications stemming from a recent bout with COVID-19," he shared in a Facebook post that July.

At the time, he explained, "I will be cancelling upcoming performances for 2023. We had high hopes I would recover in time, but all parties involved believe this is the best course of action for now. Once I have had proper time to heal and move past this I will be looking to get back to work."