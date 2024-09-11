Frankie Beverly, the Founder of Maze, Died at 77, but Was the Soul Singer Married?

The news of Frankie Beverly's death has spread quickly online since his family first posted the announcement. The singer and songwriter was best known for his role in the funk band Maze, although he had a long career both before and after it.

Following the news of his death, though, many want to know more about his personal life. Here's what we know about whether Frankie Beverly was married, and what his family said about his death.

Was Frankie Beverly married?

Frankie was an incredibly private person, and if he was ever married, he didn't disclose that information publicly. He does have several children, though, and those children were likely the people who first announced the news of Frankie's death via a post on Facebook. Because he was intensely private, not much is known about Frankie's personal life, and the message from his family reflects that same desire for privacy.

"Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience," the post reads. "During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way. This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly."

"He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family, and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all," the statement concluded. The news of Frankie's death has led to a wave of tributes, and also to plenty of fans discovering his music and the massive influence he had for the very first time. He never won any Grammys, but his legacy may speak for itself.

Frankie Beverly and Maze were hugely influential.

Although they had some major hits, Maze and Frankie Beverly's influence has only become clear in recent years as artists like Beyonce have started paying tribute to them. He earned a lifetime achievement award from the NAACP Image Awards in 2004, and he was honored in 2012 by the BET Awards.

Frankie began his career in Philadelphia in the late 1960s but found his largest success with Maze. During their heyday, the band became a staple at jazz and funk festivals across the country, and the band's song "Before I Let Go" became an anthem for many across America.