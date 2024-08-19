Home > Entertainment > Music What Is Bruno Mars's Net Worth? There Were Rumors He Was in Debt Bruno once claimed that he supported himself as a professional poker player before making it big in music. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 19 2024, 6:11 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Back in 2003, a young Bruno Mars moved to LA from his hometown of Honolulu, ready to embark on a music career. Two decades and three studio albums later, everyone knows Bruno's name, and he's shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Considering his monumental success with his infectious mix of funk, pop, rock, reggae, and everything in between, does the musician have a net worth to match it? Here's what we know about the situation, including those rumors that the singer-songwriter supposedly went into debt.

What is Bruno Mars's net worth?

After Bruno (real name: Peter Gene Hernandez) first moved to LA, he made a name for himself writing songs for other artists and co-founding a production team called The Smeezingtons. But it was his work as a guest performer on B.oB.'s 2009 hit song "Nothin' on You" and Travie McCoy's 2010 smash single "Billionaire" that shot Bruno into the fame stratosphere.

He released his first album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, in 2010, which led to a slew of top singles including "Grenade" and "Just the Way You Are," which still get a lot of airplay on the radio to this day. His second album, Unorthodox Jukebox, followed two years later, which spawned the hit singles "Locked Out of Heaven" and "When I Was Your Man." But when 2014 came along, Bruno's collaboration with Mark Ronson on "Uptown Funk" shot Bruno into an even higher level of the fame stratosphere.

Bruno Mars Musician Net worth: $175 million Bruno Mars is a best-selling singer, songwriter, musician, and producer who has released three studio albums, including the Grammy Album of the Year–winning 24K Magic. Birthdate: Oct. 8, 1985 Birthplace: Honolulu, Hawaii Birth name: Peter Gene Hernandez Mother: Bernadette San Pedro Bayot Father: Peter Hernandez

As if that wasn't enough, Bruno followed this up with his third album, 2016's 24K Magic, which yielded even more hits and bagged him several Grammy awards including Album of the Year. Oh, and he also put out several big singles and a hit album with Silk Sonic, aka the name of his musical superduo with Anderson .Paak, just in case you thought he took any downtime.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bruno is worth a staggering $175 million. But there were reports in early 2024 that Bruno supposedly went into debt due to gambling. So what was that all about?

Why is Bruno Mars in debt, allegedly?

In March 2024, NewsNation reported that Bruno — who claimed in 2016 that he once supported himself as a professional poker player before he got famous — was allegedly in debt with MGM for as high as $50 million.

Bruno, who had signed a multi-year deal with MGM in 2016 that saw him performing at several of the company's venues, allegedly owed so much money that "[MGM] basically own him," a supposed Vegas insider told NewsNation.

"He makes $90 million a year off of the deal he did with the casino, but then he has to pay back his debt … after taxes," the source claimed, alleging that Bruno was taking home $1.5 million a night.

But soon after NewsNation's report was published, MGM Resorts International denied the claims, telling People, "We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers. From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe."