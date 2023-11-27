Home > Entertainment > Music 'Mr. Big Stuff' Singer Jean Knight Died in New Orleans at the Age of 80 Singer Jean Knight has died at the age of 80, leaving many of her fans to wonder what the 'Mr. Big Stuff' singer's cause of death was. By Joseph Allen Nov. 27 2023, Updated 9:45 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

The Gist: Singer Jean Knight died of natural causes at the age of 80 on Nov. 22, 2023.

Jean was best known for the song "Mr. Big Stuff," which was first released in 1971.

Jean had a relatively small net worth despite that song's success.

She spent the later years of her life in her hometown of New Orleans.

Article continues below advertisement

On Nov. 22, 2023, Jean Knight, the singer behind the song "Mr. Big Stuff," died. Following the news of her death, many fans wanted to learn more about the circumstances around her death and what Jean's life was like outside of that hit song.

Jean's death was first confirmed in a statement by her family, who said that the singer died at the age of 80 in her hometown of New Orleans. The news was also confirmed by several other sources, including TMZ and a friend of the family, both of which had additional insights into her death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Jean Knight's cause of death?

According to TMZ, Jean died of natural causes. “New Orleans and the music world moves the loss of one of its most treasured, musical daughters, Jean Knight, who departed this world on November 22, 2023, at the age of 80,” Jean's family wrote in their statement. “Ms. Knight, a native of New Orleans, became an integral part of the city’s musical legacy.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Beyond touring, recording studios, Ms. Knight loved cooking delicious Creole dishes for family and friends, celebrated Mardi Gras with several local krewes, and proudly served on the Louisiana Music Commission,” the statement continued. Jean's career was slow to take off, even after she was signed to a record label. Eventually, though, it led to the release of "Mr. Big Stuff," which went on to sell more than 3 million copies.

'Mr. Big Stuff' was the biggest hit of Jean's career.

"Mr. Big Stuff" was undoubtedly the most recognizable song of Jean's career, and it was one that earned her a spot in the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. Jean also released a number of other singles through the 1970s and into the 1980s, and combined that work with time spent on charitable endeavors, many of which were focused on her hometown of New Orleans.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Jean Knight's net worth?

Although "Mr. Big Stuff" was a tremendously successful single, Jean's lack of continuous success meant that she had a relatively modest net worth by the end of her life. Her total net worth was estimated to be about $1.1 million, which is certainly enough money to live comfortably, but not the kind of exorbitant wealth that many of the most popular performing artists have at their disposal.

Article continues below advertisement

Jean Knight Singer Net worth: $1.1 million Jean Knight is a funk and R&B singer best known for her song "Mr. Big Stuff," which was first released in 1971. A native of New Orleans, Jean spent much of her free time on charitable endeavors related to her hometown. Birthdate: Jan. 26, 1943 Birthplace: New Orleans, La. Birth Name: Jean Caliste