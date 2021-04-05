Soul Music Icons Earth, Wind & Fire Left Fans in Awe During Verzuz Battle

If you're hip to Earth Wind & Fire, then you know that we owe it all to Maurice. Maurice is the founder of the legendary group, who decided to step away from his former band The Salty Peppers, per The Guardian.

While the group released a few singles, it was clear that things were not meant to be. So, Maurice set out to create Earth, Wind & Fire, and the rest was history.

During his time with the band, Maurice won over fans with his soothing vocals and amazing stage presence — not to mention his creativity, which is largely known as the heart of EWF's sound. Plus, his playing the kalimba, an African thumb piano, also lent an interesting mix to the band's projects.