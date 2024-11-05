Home > Entertainment > Music Prince's Only Full Sibling, Sister Tyka Nelson, Died at the Age of 64 — Her Cause of Death Explored Tyka was Prince's only full sibling. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 5 2024, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Music legend Prince had eight brothers and sisters, and all but one — Tyka Nelson — were half-siblings. Tyka passed away on Nov. 4, 2024, at the age of 64. Her son, President Nelson, confirmed her death to The Minnesota Star Tribune. Like her brother, Tyka shared an interest in music and pursued a singing career. Earlier in 2024, she revealed to the outlet, “I really wasn’t a singer. I’m a writer. I just happen to be able to sing. I enjoy singing.”

News of Tyka’s passing has fans not only looking back on Prince’s genre-blending legacy of funk, R&B, pop, rock, new wave, soul, and jazz but also wondering: What was her cause of death?

What is Prince sister Tyka Nelson's cause of death?

Tyka's son did not reveal details surrounding her cause of death to The Minnesota Star Tribune. She had officially stepped back from music in early 2024, performing at a retirement-style event in June, despite her last major performance being in Australia in 2018, according to the outlet.

It seems Tyka was ready to retire from her public role as a singer but not entirely from working. She was reportedly working on a memoir before her passing. Her sister, Sharon Nelson, shared a heartfelt statement with The Minnesota Star Tribune: “She had her own mind. She’s in a better place.”

Though not as widely known as her brother, Tyka released four albums between 1988 and 2011: "Royal Blue," "A Brand New Me," "Yellow Moon, Red Sky," and "Hustler." She also accepted a posthumous award on behalf of Prince at the 2016 American Music Awards.

Tyka Nelson leaves behind six children and a husband.