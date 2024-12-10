Unraveling the Mystery: Is UnitedHealth Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Related to Chuck Mangione? Luigi Mangione is not related to American musician Chuck Mangione. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 10 2024, 10:41 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, authorities arrested Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. He faces charges including murder, two counts of weapon possession, one count of possessing a forged document, and one count of criminal firearm possession.

Article continues below advertisement

As we await further details, social media users are digging into Mangione's background, sparking questions about a possible connection to American musician Chuck Mangione. So, is there a link? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

So, is Luigi Mangione related to Chuck Mangione?

Despite sharing a surname, Luigi Mangione is not related to flugelhorn player, trumpeter, and composer Chuck Mangione. Still, many on X (formerly Twitter) are having fun with the coincidence, creating memes that link Chuck to the tragic event.

One user joked, "I bet Chuck Mangione was minding his business today & didn't expect ... his name to be tied to a murder suspect who's now on the run." "Everybody's saying this or that about Luigi Mangione's politics and whatever, but no one's asking the BIG questions, like is he related to Chuck Mangione?" another person added.

Article continues below advertisement

All I hear when I read Luigi Mangione is Chuck Mangione 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8Ap1l1PlYu — Vanizak. (@VaniZak) December 9, 2024 Source: twitter

There are also numerous memes circulating that claim Luigi Mangione might be Chuck Mangione's son or grandson. These posts have gained traction as people play with the idea of a familial connection, but again, there's no truth to these claims. The two are not related in any way.

Article continues below advertisement

These rumors are purely the product of social media users having some fun with the oddity of their shared surname. It's also just another example of how people use humor to cope with and make light of such a terrible situation.

Luigi is related to Maryland lawmaker Nino Mangione.

Although Luigi Mangione shares no relation to Chuck Mangione, the 26-year-old murder suspect is related to Nino Mangione, an elected member of the Maryland House of Delegates. The lawmaker's office confirmed that the two are cousins.

Article continues below advertisement

Luigi Mangione is cousins with the sitting Maryland State Delegate Nino Mangione, who represents District 42A. pic.twitter.com/Dp2OvAvRr6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 9, 2024

In a statement posted on X, Nino Mangione, speaking on behalf of the Mangione family, expressed their shock and sorrow. "Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione. We only know what we have read in the media," the statement read. "Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest. We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news."

Article continues below advertisement

Luigi was raised in a prominent Maryland family.

Luigi Mangione comes from a privileged background, as part of a prominent real estate family in the Baltimore area. His grandparents purchased the Turf Valley Country Club in Ellicott City, Md., in the 1970s, developing the surrounding golf course community.

In the 1980s, the family acquired Hayfields Country Club in Hunt Valley, Md., and later founded Lorien Health Services, a nursing home company, where Luigi's father, Louis Mangione, became an owner. The family also owned the politically conservative radio station WCBM and has various real estate holdings.

Article continues below advertisement

Luigi Mangione has been identified as the person of interest detained in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO.



He is a 26 year old former Ivy League student who had a manifesto which contained grievances against the US healthcare industry. pic.twitter.com/we0iSeWH0J — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 9, 2024