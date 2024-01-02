Home > Television 'The Big Bang Theory' Cast Has Stayed Busy Since the Show Wrapped The cast of 'The Big Bang Theory' all continued in the entertainment industry, but each took a different route. Let's see where they are now. By Alex West Jan. 2 2024, Published 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

A group of nerdy scientists captured the country's hearts as they watched drama unfold within the outcast friend group. The Big Bang Theory was all the rave on television, but all good things must come to an end. The cast went their separate ways in 2019.

The sitcom didn't end without a major bang! It left a lasting imprint on comedy and was honored with an array of awards, including some Primetime Emmys. Here's an update on The Big Bang Theory cast.

Johnny Galecki - Leonard

Source: Getty Images

Leonard was searching for somewhere to live when he stumbled upon Sheldon's spacious apartment. While Sheldon's quirks would have driven some away, Leonard moved in. The show began and fans were introduced to their main characters. Johnny began his career in the miniseries Murder Ordained and had quite a few acting gigs under his belt before The Big Bang Theory.

However, it's indisputable that the sitcom launched Johnny to new heights of stardom, including helping him snag a Primetime Emmy Award. After the show, he returned to a comedy show called Roseanne as it made its revival. The show was canceled and shut down after its 2018 revived debut.

The Conners took the show's place, which was essentially the same thing. However, Rosanne Barr was nixed from the show following some racist comments. The new show was successful without her.

Jim Parsons - Sheldon

Source: Getty Images

Fans were so obsessed with Sheldon Cooper that they demanded to know more about the character. As a result, the network went ahead and started a spin-off show called Young Sheldon which gave the much-anticipated backstory of the scientist.

Jim Parsons went ahead and joined the show, often giving a monologue in the form of a voice-over. He worked on some non-Big Bang Theory projects, too, including Hollywood and The Boys in the Band. In his personal life, Jim married Todd Spiewak in May 2017.

Kaley Cuoco - Penny

Before she was the cute waitress in Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco had an established acting career in television, including a leading role in the witchy show Charmed. It was easy for Kaley to move on from Penny and land straight into more success. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for starring in The Flight Attendant.

Kaley married Karl Cook in 2018, but they split up by 2021. It didn't take long for them to finalize their divorce and Kaley moved on to Tom Pelphrey. The pair had a daughter, Matilda, together in March 2023.

Kunal Nayyar - Raj

Kunal Nayyar played the incredibly shy Raj. The British actor kept taking on smaller roles and projects throughout his time on the sitcom and, after the show concluded, he was able to tackle more. One year after the show ended, Kunal played Sandeep on Netflix UK's Criminal: UK.

Also, he was cast in Apple TV's Suspicion, alongside Uma Thurman. He's even set to play A.J. Fikry in the upcoming The Storied Life Of A.J. Fikry. Fans can't get enough and look forward to his future.

Simon Helberg - Howard

Source: Getty Images

After a brief break, Simon Helberg returned to acting when his time as Howard came to a close. He appeared in 2021's Annette and tried some voice-acting for the children's film Dug. He reprised his role as Howard for a voice-over opportunity in Young Sheldon.

Melissa Rauch - Bernadette

Melissa Rauch played Howard's love interest, Bernadette. The actor has stayed busy, making appearances in The Laundromat, Robot Chicken, Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite, Animaniacs, and The Chicken Squad.

Her current project, Night Court, is an NBC comedy show that revived a classic. Melissa took on the lead role in the show and has been showered with laughs and praise.

Mayim Bialik - Amy

Mayim Bialik is unique in that she played neuroscientist Amy on screen, but was also a scientist off camera. Her role came naturally to her and it shot her into further success. Following the show's end, Mayim became a host of Jeopardy! and authored a few books.

