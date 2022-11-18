'Dateline' Dives Into a Horrific Murder and a Daring Escape — Who Killed Jill Halliburton Su?

"She and another man, Winston Russell, allegedly drove to the courthouse with a change of clothes before Resiles ran out and jumped in the BMW, authorities say in documents," said NBC News. He was apprehended five days later.

In December 2021, according to NBC Miami, Resiles's first trial ended in a mistrial when "jurors couldn't reach a unanimous decision." In March 2022, after his second trial, Resiles was found guilty of "first-degree murder in the killing of Jill Halliburton Su." Two months later, he was sentenced to life in prison, per CBS News.