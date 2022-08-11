From Model to Murderer — Who Is Courtney Clenney?
On the surface, it seemed like Courtney Clenney had a pretty good life. With over 2 million followers on Instagram and a robust fanbase on OnlyFans, she basically had it made. On top of that, Courtney recently moved in with her longtime boyfriend, Christian Toby Obumseli. The couple lived in Miami, Fla., a city known for its wild times.
To the casual observer, everything was falling into place for the 26-year-old. So how did she go from OnlyFans model to murderer? Who is Courtney Clenney? Here's what we know.
OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was arrested for the murder of Christian Toby Obumseli.
On Wednesday, Aug. 10 it was reported by the Hawai‘i Police Department that Courtney Clenney was arrested for the April 2022 murder of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Toby Obumseli, The OnlyFans model is "being held at the Hawai’i Police Department‘s East Hawai’i Detention Center pending her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court, tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022." She will then be extradited to Miami, where she will stand trial.
According to Rolling Stone, Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales attributed the four month gap between Obumseli's murder and Clenney's arrest to a desire to properly build their case against her. "You only get one shot and you wanna get everything right," he told the outlet.
Evidently Clenney was in rehab for PTSD and substance abuse when the arrest was made, which shocked her attorney, Frank Prieto.
Prieto insists that when Clenney stabbed her boyfriend, it was in self-defense. "Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force," he told Rolling Stone via email.
He went on to say, "We have cooperated with the investigation from the beginning. We have always offered to self-surrender if charges were filed in an effort to begin the legal process of clearing her of the charges."
What evidence does the Miami-Dade state attorney have?
Per Rolling Stone, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle rolled out an alarming amount of appalling evidence against Clenney. They're alleging that Obumseli was a victim of domestic violence that stretched back as far as the beginning of his relationship with Clenney in November 2020.
Fernandez Rundle produced surveillance footage of an argument between Clenney and Obumseli in the elevator of their apartment building mere weeks before his death. In it, Clenney can be seen leaping onto Obumseli while he tries to fend her off, at one point putting her in a headlock.
Regarding Obumseli's stab wound, Fernandez Rundle said the state medical examiner "found that wound was caused by a downward stroke into Obumseli’s chest, contradicting Clenney’s claim that she’d thrown the knife at Obumseli from about 10 feet away" in an effort to protect herself.
Clenney claimed Obumseli had pushed her against a wall, choking her, but the prosecutor revealed there were no marks on Clenney that would indicate this happened.