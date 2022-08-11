From Model to Murderer — Who Is Courtney Clenney?

On the surface, it seemed like Courtney Clenney had a pretty good life. With over 2 million followers on Instagram and a robust fanbase on OnlyFans, she basically had it made. On top of that, Courtney recently moved in with her longtime boyfriend, Christian Toby Obumseli. The couple lived in Miami, Fla., a city known for its wild times.

To the casual observer, everything was falling into place for the 26-year-old. So how did she go from OnlyFans model to murderer? Who is Courtney Clenney? Here's what we know.