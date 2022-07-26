A Tragic Loss for the 'Naked and Afraid' Family as Former Contestant Melanie Rauscher Is Found Dead at 35

Naked and Afraid is a show that puts people in vulnerable positions then takes away the last bit of armor they have: clothes. Two survivalists are dropped into the middle of nowhere, each armed with only one item. They're tasked with surviving 21 days.

Sadly, Naked and Afraid recently lost one of their own when it was reported that Season 7 contestant Melanie Rauscher was found dead at 35. Here's what we know about her cause of death.