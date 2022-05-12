These Celebrities Have Spoken out About How They Cope With Fibromyalgia

Did you know that May 12 is National Fibromyalgia Awareness Day? What is fibromyalgia, you ask? Per The Mayo Clinic, fibromyalgia is a condition that is "characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain" all over the body. The resulting pain can lead to fatigue as well as memory and sleep issues.

It's like the body doesn't know how to process pain signals properly. There is no single root cause of fibromyalgia, but it can be caused by physical or mental trauma.