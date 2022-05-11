"Bad at Love" Singer Halsey Has Been Hospitalized Multiple Times in Recent Months

Per CNN, Halsey said in a series of Instagram stories on May 10, 2022, that she wanted to explain a recent TikTok she posted about her health. Halsey began, "A lot of you guys have been wondering what's going on with my health and some of you saw a TikTok yesterday basically confirming that I'm allergic to literally everything."

"Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and giving birth," they added. "I started getting really, really, really sick."