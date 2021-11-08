Morgan Freeman Has the Voice of an Angel — but How Much Does He Charge for Voiceovers?

Morgan Freeman's voice may as well be its own separate person that you can book for film or television. By that we mean, Morgan the person should be able to Little Mermaid-style rent out his voice while he sits at home, relaxing. His voice is so iconic, that his Wikipedia has a Film, Television, and Narrator section, as well as Music Videos, Theater, and Video Games. What hasn't he done? What can't he do? We must protect him and his voice at all costs. Speaking of costs, he's pulling in a lot.