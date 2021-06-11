John Manard's Ex-Lover Speaks Out on 'Dateline' About Their Dramatic Prison Break

Manard was serving a life sentence at Lansing Correctional Facility for a 1996 fatal carjacking in Overland Park. He was only 17 years old at the time of his crime and has since admitted that he regrets it. But some people think Manard was as manipulative as serial killers like Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy .

While in prison, a romance blossomed between Manard and Toby Dorr, who at that time was the head of the prison’s dog training program. Together, they concocted a plan to get Manard out of the facility. As Dorr reflects now on the experience, she admits that he could have sensed her need for love and manipulated her to get out of prison, but she still thinks that he really did care about her.

Over the course of a few months, Manard lost 25 pounds so that he could fit inside one of the dog crates, which was then loaded onto Dorr’s white cargo van.

Dorr drove Manard off the prison property without a problem, and the couple escaped to a Tennessee cabin in the woods in which authorities later found, “Books, sex toys, a blue parakeet, a guitar, and sheet music to the jailbreak film, O Brother, Where Art Thou?”