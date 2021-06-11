It's Been One Year Since Vanessa Guillen's Body Was Found — Her Fiancé Is Still Mourning Her Loss

The loss of a loved one can be extremely traumatic for anyone, but for Vanessa Guillen’s fiancé, Juan Cruz, it’s devastating. Vanessa Guillen was the army specialist who went missing back in April 2020. Her fiancé, her family, and her friends searched tirelessly until the investigators found Guillen’s dismembered body miles outside of her Fort Hood military base.

As the investigation got underway, more and more details came out about Guillen’s life, which made her love story with her fiancé all the more tragic. Guillen’s sister, Mayra, and their mother divulged that Guillen was also being sexually assaulted on the military base.

So today, Vanessa Guillen’s fiancé asks the question, “The military is protecting us, but who is protecting them?” 20/20 investigates this very question through the lens of Guillen’s tragic story.