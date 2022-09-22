Figments of Hell Were Found Inside Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Refrigerator

Serial killer and rapist Ted Bundy (let's not even discuss his physical appearance) — who went on a killing spree in multiples states between 1974 and 1978 — gained pop culture relevance in 2019 with the release of Netflix's docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

This time around it's Jeffrey Dahmer — one of the most notorious and disturbed serial killers and rapists in history — who's getting the small screen treatment with Ryan Murphy's Netflix miniseries Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.