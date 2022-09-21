Was Jeffrey Dahmer Actually a Genius? His IQ Score Suggests a Surprising Fact

According to IQ-Test, Dahmer had an IQ of 145, which is in the 98th percentile. His IQ is allegedly up there with Andrew Cunanan, Ted Bundy, and Edmund Kemper.

However, IQ tests may not be the most accurate measure of overall intelligence, and many scientists have disputed their use for decades. Psychologist Wayne Weitan argued, “IQ tests are valid measures of the kind of intelligence necessary to do well in academic work. But if the purpose is to assess intelligence in a broader sense, the validity of IQ tests is questionable."