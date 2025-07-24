Distractify
Did 'The Simpsons' Predict the Death of Ozzy Osbourne?

"Final breath of the Prince of Darkness, July 2025."

Published July 24 2025, 12:51 p.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne's death as portrayed in an AI-generated 'Simpsons' video
When it comes to The Simpsons, making bold predictions is nothing new. The series has taken broad swipes at huge swaths of American culture, often satirizing and showcasing things that seem too absurd to be true until they do come true. such as a reality television star becoming president someday.

But it's not all fun and games. The series has also been accused of predicting deaths.

"Prince of Darkness" Ozzy Osbourne died in July 2025. Not long after his death, a video started circulating on social media that claimed to show a years-old episode of The Simpsons which showcased Ozzy's death at the age of 76. But is it true? Did The Simpsons predict Ozzy's death? Here's what we know about the bold claim.

Ozzy Osbourne at Tower Records.
Source: Mega
Did 'The Simpsons' predict Ozzy Osbourne's death?

In the video, which has been circulated widely on social media, it appears that a 1998 episode of The Simpsons showed Homer Simpson watching a Black Sabbath concert when the TV suddenly glitches. A message appears, reading, "Final breath of the Prince of Darkness, July 2025."

A few scenes later, Ozzy appears, seated on a throne.

In a wavering voice, Ozzy thanks his fans before a date flashes across the screen: July 22.

The video is accompanied by a sad funeral montage, which includes Ozzy lying in a casket with his signature sunglasses.

But is it real? There appear to be several different iterations of the video, confusing the topic.

However, the video is not real. As Lead Stories and other sites note, the video is AI-generated and did not air in 1998. It joins a long line of videos in the past year that have claimed to show things that never happened, raising serious questions about the danger that AI poses to truth.

This isn't the first time 'The Simpsons' has been credited with predicting a major death.

This isn't even the first time that The Simpsons have been accused of predicting a notable death, only for fake-outs and AI to be the culprit.

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II of England passed away.

A video quickly started making the rounds that showed a real episode of The Simpsons, in which a flabbergasted Homer rear-ends the Queen's elaborate coach.

As she exits the coach, the video appears to show a paper in the background. When you zoom in, the date of her actual death appears.

But just as with the Ozzy video, the date is edited in. While the episode with the Queen was a real episode, she didn't even die in the episode, and the date itself is most definitely a fake.

So while The Simpsons can claim fame for a number of predictions, even some really wild ones, the deaths of Ozzy and the Queen are not among those predictions.

However, that doesn't mean that they won't get things right on occasion. After all, there's nothing they won't touch when it comes to pop culture and current news. So eventually the stars will align again, and they will get a death right. Magic powers? More likely the law of probability.

