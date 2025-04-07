There's a Viral 'Simpsons' Prediction Circulating Online, but Is It Real? The prediction suggests that the president's death is imminent. By Joseph Allen Published April 7 2025, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: X/@FlagBlack007

Over the course of the past decade, The Simpsons has been a touchstone for people living through a version of reality that just seems to keep getting weirder. The long-running comedy series has managed to predict several crucial moments with accuracy, including the election of Donald Trump as president and maybe even the coronavirus.

Now, another prediction that claims to be from the show is going viral online. As that prediction continues to circulate, many want to know more about what it pertains to and whether it's real. Here's what we know.

What is the 'Simpsons' prediction for April 12, 2025?

A viral post circulating online suggests that The Simpsons predicted that Donald Trump would die on April 12, 2025. The scene in question appears to show a Simpson-ified version of Trump lying in a casket surrounded by mourners along with a timestamp. The scene looks incredibly convincing and has led some to wonder whether it's possible that the show could once again accurately predict the future.

Although the scene might look convincing, though, it turns out that it's not actually from an episode of the show. As executive producer Matt Selman has confirmed in the past, there are no scenes on the series that predict Donald Trump's death, and there never have been. Instead, this video was generated using AI, which, as we've seen in recent years, has become more and more capable of producing believable copies of other art styles.

This is not the first time this has happened.

Posts suggesting that The Simpsons predicted Donald Trump's death have been circulating since at least 2017, perhaps not coincidentally when Trump won the presidency for the first time. Every single version of these predictions has been fake, though, although the fakes are getting more convincing as the technology you need to produce them becomes better and better.

SIMPSONS PREDICTED APRIL 12, 2025. Thoughts 💭 ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/ACwv9lLQix — BLACK FLAG 💨🏴🔺🔱🔻 (@FlagBlack007) March 24, 2025

One similar post started circulating in the aftermath of the July 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump. At the time, posters were suggesting that The Simpsons had predicted Trump would die on the day he almost did. As is the case with this April 12 prediction, that prediction was untrue and simply started circulating because some people would believe it without checking and then spread it around the internet.

Even if the prediction were real, though, it would probably be a mistake to treat a show like The Simpsons as if it has the power to predict the future. Has it gotten some things right in the past? Of course, but that's just bound to happen on a show that has lasted well over 30 years. In those years, The Simpsons has made countless predictions about the future.