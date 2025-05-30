Here’s When the 'King of the Hill' Reboot, Or Revival, If You Will, Is Dropping "Better than an Alamo and almost as good as propane." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 30 2025, 3:59 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

There’s been talk about a King of the Hill reboot ever since 2020, around the same time news broke that Beavis and Butt-Head was getting one (which later dropped in 2022). While the idea sounded promising, nothing really materialized back then. Fast forward to 2025, and yes, it’s officially happening. King of the Hill is getting a reboot, though it’s more of a revival, and it’s hitting screens very soon.

The last time we saw Hank and Peggy was back on May 6, 2010, when the Season 13 finale aired, what many assumed was the end of the show. But now, Hank, Peggy, and Bobby are making a comeback in a revival that will stream on both Hulu and Disney+. So when exactly is the King of the Hill reboot dropping? We’ve got the date.

The 'King of the Hill' reboot has a release date set for summer 2025.

Source: Hulu

The King of the Hill reboot is slated to drop in summer 2025, specifically on Aug. 4, Hulu confirmed in a May 30, 2025, Instagram post. The reboot (or revival, as that's what it really is) will kick off with Season 14 and feature 10 episodes, all of which will drop at once.

The new season picks up years after Hank left to take a propane job in Saudi Arabia to help save up for his and Peggy’s "retirement nest egg," per the show’s trailer description on YouTube. Hank and Peggy return to Arlen, which has obviously changed, and link back up with their old pals Dale, Bill, and Boomhauer.

Since the revival is set several years later, Bobby’s now grown up, "living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his twenties with his former classmates Connie, Joseph, and Chane." That alone has thrown many fans for a loop, considering Bobby was only 13 when the show originally wrapped.

A lot has happened since the show last aired, and co-creator Greg Daniels touched on that, telling Vulture, "They had gone to Saudi Arabia and they were just coming back and had missed out on a lot of recent, uh, cultural changes."

America went through multiple presidents, the COVID-19 pandemic, and major advancements in tech and AI, so it’s safe to assume Hank will have plenty to reflect on. "A lot has happened in the world since the original run of the show ended. There’s just a lot more for Hank to complain about," added Mike Judge, King of the Hill’s other co-creator, per Vulture. So yeah, it’s going to be an interesting season, to say the least.

The 'King of the Hill' reboot will have a new intro.

Subtle yet impactful changes were made to the King of the Hill reboot intro, though it still shows Hank’s friends drinking beer outside his and Peggy’s place in Arlen, Texas. In the updated version, Hank and his family are seen leaving with their luggage, and his friends even tear up.