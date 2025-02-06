'Jurassic World: Rebirth' Is Coming Soon, but How Does It Fit Into the Franchise? The movie is set five years after the last 'Jurassic World.' By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 6 2025, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

The Jurassic World franchise is back. Jurassic World: Rebirth is coming in 2025, and now that we have our first trailer for the new film, many want to better understand how it fits into the overall mythology of the world of Jurassic Park.

This new movie, which stars Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, and Mahershala Ali, doesn't include any of the cast from previous Jurassic World films. Here's what we know about whether the movie is a reboot of those movies, a sequel to them, or something else entirely.

Is 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' a reboot?

Jurassic World: Rebirth features a whole new cast, but it is not a full reboot of the Jurassic Park universe. Instead, it's set five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion and will build on the events of previous installments in the franchise, per The Wrap. That means that the movie is actually a loose sequel, even while it also serves as something of a light reboot of the franchise with new stars and a new creative team.

What is 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' about?

Set five years after the events of Dominion, Rebirth is set on a planet where most of the climate has become inhospitable to reincarnated dinosaurs, and as a result, many of the dinosaurs have died. Those who haven't died have retreated to a tropical climate near where the original Jurassic Park was, and that's where our new human characters come in.

They are tasked with traveling to this dangerous, dinosaur-filled zone in order to retrieve chemicals that can be used to cure human heart disease. The catch is that DNA is in three of the largest and most dangerous dinosaurs still alive. That mission gets more complicated when the three of them are forced to rescue a family that has had their boat capsized by dinosaurs, and are then stranded on an island filled with mutated dinosaurs from the original Jurassic Park.

The first trailer for the new movie introduces us to all three characters, and also gives us some peeks at these new dinosaurs, suggesting that they are every bit as dangerous as the official synopsis suggests. This new installment is directed by Gareth Edwards and marks his first foray into the world of Jurassic Park.

Thankfully, though, Gareth has plenty of experience with movies of this scale, having previously directed Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and The Creator. Gareth has also said that the movie feels like the beginning of a new trilogy, and that he wanted to pay tribute to Steven Spielberg, who launched the entire franchise.