'Where the Boys Are' Singer Connie Francis Has Died at the Age of 87 "She was a treasure to all of us." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 17 2025, 11:01 a.m. ET Source: The Ed Sullivan Show

Throughout her career, singer Connie Francis has entered the zeitgeist in a few unusual ways. Back in 1996, a generation of goth girls was introduced to the wholesome pop star from the 1960s by way of a little movie called The Craft. In it, four girls form a witchy coven, which increases their individual powers. When one performs a spell to bring in money, her mother uses some of it to buy a jukebox filled with nothing but Connie Francis records.

Article continues below advertisement

More than 30 years later, TikTok would make Connie's 1962 hit "Pretty Little Baby" go viral. Influencers, casual TikTok users, and even Kim Kardashian got in on the trend that used Connie's decades-old song. When she was made aware of the resurgence of her song, Connie thanked everyone in a touching post on Facebook. Sadly, Connie died two months later at the age of 87. Here's what we know about the singer's cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

Connie Francis's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

News of Connie's death was shared by her longtime publicist, Ron Roberts, on Facebook. "It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night," he wrote. "I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news." A cause of death has not been revealed at this time, but Ron promised more details would be made available.

Connie's fans flooded the post with well-wishes for Ron, who was also her friend, as well as thoughts and prayers for Connie. "She lived a very long life, and she was so well taken care of by you and her friends," replied one person. "She loved each of you and her fans out here, and we loved her dearly." A fellow singer commented that Connie was an inspiration for her and generations of vocalists. "She was a treasure to all of us," they wrote.