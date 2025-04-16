Wink Martindale, Legendary Game Show Host, Dies at 91 — Inside His Cause of Death Wink was known for his long-running hosting gigs on 'Tic-Tac-Dough' and 'High Rollers.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 16 2025, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The world has lost a pivotal voice. Beloved game show host Wink Martindale, who spent 74 years in Hollywood, has died. He was 91 at the time of his death.

Wink was most known as the charismatic emcee on game shows like Tic-Tac-Dough, High Rollers, and Gambit in the 1960s and 1970s. To those from that era, his loss is difficult to digest. Here's what we know about Wink's cause of death.

What was Wink Martindale's cause of death?

The news of Wink's death was confirmed by a family spokesperson on April 15. According to Deadline, the rep didn't disclose the cause of Wink's death immediately. However, they confirmed he passed away in his home in Rancho Mirage, Calif., and was “surrounded by family and his beloved wife of 49 years, Sandra Martindale.”

Born Winston Conrad Martindale, Wink found his voice and career goals at the age of 17. He began his career as a disc jockey, taking on multiple roles at Memphis’s WHBQ. While at the radio station, he connected with his longtime friend, Elvis Presley. Wink and Elvis remained close until The King of Rock 'n' Roll died in 1977. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he and Sandra got together after she briefly dated him before he married Priscilla Presley.

"Elvis is responsible for me marrying Wink," Sandra said in an interview posted on Elvis's website. "When [Wink said he was from Tennessee, I said, ‘He must be a nice guy,’ because I loved the state. I loved all the guys. I loved everything in the state of Tennessee because Elvis was such a wonderful part of my life."